Mon, 22 January 2018 at 2:55 am

Garrett Hedlund & Jason Ritter Stop By The Music Lodge at Sundance

Garrett Hedlund & Jason Ritter Stop By The Music Lodge at Sundance

Garrett Hedlund and Jason Ritter pose for photos while stopping by The Music Lodge on Saturday afternoon (January 20) while attending the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Other stars who stopped by that weekend included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Usher, Nick Offerman, and Common.

While at the lodge, stars were gifted vouchers for JetSuiteX, a semi-private commercial charter that gives people a chance to experience the benefits of flying semi-private for the price of commercial. Flights were also donated to Angel Flight West, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that arranges free, non-emergency air travel for children and adults with serious medical conditions and other compelling needs.

Stars also autographed the Good Vibes Giving Wall and wrote down their favorite charities. At the end of the festival, the charity that gets the most mentions will receive the wall to auction off to raise funds. RADD is also at the lodge to film PSAs with talent like Nashville‘s Chaley Rose. The organization is the entertainment industry’s voice for road safety.

The Music Lodge also served as the festival headquarters for IconicReach, a new influencer marketing platform.

Also pictured inside: Jason Isaacs, The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James, and The Black Eyed Peaswill.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo attended the “Dinner for Change” at the KIA Supper Suite on Saturday night. A conversation about social injustice and how to activate was held during the dinner.
Photos: Miles Mortensen | AP Images for IconicReach, WENN
