Jada Pinkett Smith Supports Son Jaden at His Sundance Premiere!

Jada Pinkett Smith joins her son Jaden Smith on the red carpet for his Skate Kitchen premiere held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The 19-year-old actor stars in the upcoming movie and he joined the film’s writer/director Crystal Moselle on the carpet.

Jon Hamm also was in attendance to show his support!

The movie is about a lonely suburban teenager (Rachelle Vinberg) whose life “changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys deeper into this raw New York City subculture, she begins to understand the true meaning of friendship as well as her inner self.”

Jaden stopped by the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T later that night for a fun party.