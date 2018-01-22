Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 4:08 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Supports Son Jaden at His Sundance Premiere!

Jada Pinkett Smith Supports Son Jaden at His Sundance Premiere!

Jada Pinkett Smith joins her son Jaden Smith on the red carpet for his Skate Kitchen premiere held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The 19-year-old actor stars in the upcoming movie and he joined the film’s writer/director Crystal Moselle on the carpet.

Jon Hamm also was in attendance to show his support!

The movie is about a lonely suburban teenager (Rachelle Vinberg) whose life “changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys deeper into this raw New York City subculture, she begins to understand the true meaning of friendship as well as her inner self.”

Jaden stopped by the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T later that night for a fun party.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 01
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 02
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 03
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 04
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 05
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 06
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 07
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 08
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 09
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 10
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 11
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 12
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 13
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 14
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 15
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 16
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 17
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 18
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 19
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 20
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 21
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 22
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 23
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 24
jaden smith sundance premiere jada pinkett smith 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Crystal Moselle, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Jon Hamm

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Trying desperately to sign you up to scientology