Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 11:00 pm

Jessica Biel Keeps It Comfy & Trendy for LA Shopping Trip

Jessica Biel Keeps It Comfy & Trendy for LA Shopping Trip

Jessica Biel was all smiles while treating herself to a shopping spree!

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress was spotted stepping out with a gal pal on Melrose Place on Monday (January 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

The two also stopped to pick up some drinks at Moon Juice.

Jessica paired her white tee with a black blazer, plaid pants, and shiny loafers.

She accessorized with round retro shades and an oversized red bag, carrying two tote bags in her other hand.

ICYMI, Jessica‘s husband Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he wants to have “as many kids” as he can with her!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 01
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 02
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 03
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 04
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 05
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 06
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 07
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 08
jessica biel keeps it comfy and trendy for la shopping trip 09

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jessica Biel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr