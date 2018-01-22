Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2018 at 8:50 pm

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 'Monster' Premiere at Sundance 2018

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 'Monster' Premiere at Sundance 2018

John Legend got some support from Chrissy Teigen at the premiere of his new film Monster!

The couple hit the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival event on Monday (January 22) at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

John, who produced the film, was also joined by the cast including Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Ben-Victor and Dorian Missick.

Other attendees included Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky.

The night before, John and Chrissy attended a dinner in honor of the film, hosted by Rand Luxury, and brought along their one-year-old daughter Luna!

