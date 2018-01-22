Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2018 at 3:27 am

Keira Knightley & Dominic West Premiere 'Colette' at Sundance Film Fest 2018

Keira Knightley and Dominic West are bringing their film Colette to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The co-stars stepped out at the movie’s premiere on Saturday night (January 20) at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

They were also joined by their cast mate Ray Panthaki.

Keira looked super chic in a suit with wide leg trousers and accessorized with a bow tie.

The following day, Keira and Dominic stopped by the Acura Studio to discuss the film.

Colette tells the story of a marriage and the lengths one woman must go to escape her husband’s control and claim her voice as an artist.

FYI: Keira is wearing Chanel.

    Colette is actually the story of the famous author Gabrielle Colette who wrote the novel Gigi based on which the movie was made. She was a fascinating woman with a fascinating life. I heard the movie is quite fun in its exploration of the author’s marriage and work.