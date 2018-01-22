Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 11:50 pm

Kylie Minogue & Melissa George Get Their Fashion Show Fix in Paris

Kylie Minogue & Melissa George Get Their Fashion Show Fix in Paris

Kylie Minogue showed off tons of different looks during Paris Fashion Week!

The 49-year-old “Dancing” singer stunned in a satin pink dress while attending the Ralph & Russo fashion show on Monday (January 22) in Paris, France.

That same day, she stepped out for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show in a long-sleeve, pleated black dress with bedazzled shoes.

She also donned a trendy blue and white sweater while dining at Cafe Flore and a knitted cream sweater while grabbing dinner.

Kylie was joined by Melissa George at the Schiaparelli show, looking chic in a black and white suit.

Also pictured inside: Laura Carmichael and Natalia Vodianova.

30+ pictures inside of Kylie Minogue, Melissa George, and more at the events…

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 01
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 02
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 03
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 04
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 05
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 06
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 07
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 08
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 09
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 10
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 11
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 12
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 13
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 14
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 15
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 16
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 17
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 18
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 19
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 20
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 21
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 22
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 23
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 24
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 25
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 26
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 27
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 28
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 29
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 30
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 31
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 32
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 33
kylie minogue and melissa george get their fashion show fix in paris 34

Credit: WENN, Getty; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kylie Minogue, Laura Carmichael, Melissa George, Natalia Vodianova

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr