Kylie Minogue & Melissa George Get Their Fashion Show Fix in Paris

Kylie Minogue showed off tons of different looks during Paris Fashion Week!

The 49-year-old “Dancing” singer stunned in a satin pink dress while attending the Ralph & Russo fashion show on Monday (January 22) in Paris, France.

That same day, she stepped out for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show in a long-sleeve, pleated black dress with bedazzled shoes.

She also donned a trendy blue and white sweater while dining at Cafe Flore and a knitted cream sweater while grabbing dinner.

Kylie was joined by Melissa George at the Schiaparelli show, looking chic in a black and white suit.

Also pictured inside: Laura Carmichael and Natalia Vodianova.

