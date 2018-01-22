Look Inside the SAG Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Some of the best photos taken at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (Janaury 21) were snapped from inside the Shrine Auditorium!

While lots of amazing stars hit the stage during the show, so many moments were seen during the show and were instead caught by photographers roaming throughout the audience.

Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman shared a touching embrace to celebrate Nicole‘s win and their co-star Alexander Skarsgard was seen getting playful with his BFF Jack McBrayer. He also met up with his former The Legend of Tarzan co-star Margot Robbie!

James Franco was seen sitting next to his Spider-Man on-screen dad Willem Dafoe during the evening and the young stars of Stranger Things looked like they had a blast together.

Make sure to check out the full list of winners!

50+ pictures inside from audience view at the SAG Awards…