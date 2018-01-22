Maisie Williams Will Be a Bridesmaid at Sophie Turner's Wedding!

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have been best friends for years ever since they began playing sisters on Game of Thrones, and now Maisie will be a bridesmaid in Sophie‘s upcoming wedding!

Sophie is engaged to Joe Jonas, but the wedding won’t be planned until after the final season wraps. Maisie said, “We’re waiting until the season’s done, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine.”

“Oh, I already got it!” Maisie said when asked by Radio Times if she’s bidding for the role of a bridesmaid. “It’s very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre though.”

Pictured inside: Maisie attending the Bristol premiere of her movie Early Man on Sunday night (January 21) in Bristol, England.