Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 5:05 pm

Maisie Williams Will Be a Bridesmaid at Sophie Turner's Wedding!

Maisie Williams Will Be a Bridesmaid at Sophie Turner's Wedding!

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have been best friends for years ever since they began playing sisters on Game of Thrones, and now Maisie will be a bridesmaid in Sophie‘s upcoming wedding!

Sophie is engaged to Joe Jonas, but the wedding won’t be planned until after the final season wraps. Maisie said, “We’re waiting until the season’s done, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine.”

“Oh, I already got it!” Maisie said when asked by Radio Times if she’s bidding for the role of a bridesmaid. “It’s very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre though.”

Pictured inside: Maisie attending the Bristol premiere of her movie Early Man on Sunday night (January 21) in Bristol, England.
  • mxxm

    Reminds me of Zayn & Perrie.

  • Gina

    Because they’re both PR stunts?