Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out After Their Awkward Exchange

Megyn Kelly totally called out Jane Fonda during the Today show moments ago on Monday (January 22).

If you don’t know, months ago, Jane appeared on Megyn‘s Today show hour to discuss a movie “about aging.” During the interview, Megyn asked Jane about her plastic surgery and Jane wasn’t pleased with the question. Weeks later, Jane brought up Megyn‘s plastic surgery question in another interview.

“When she first complained, I chose to say nothing,” Megyn told her audience today. “It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.”

“To her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show,” Megyn explained. “She said the same to Entertainment Tonight. To Access Hollywood. To W magazine for a cover piece. To The Guardian. I could go on. Apparently when she came here, however, again to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off-limits”.

Megyn continued, “This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation is a little much. Honesty, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

Watch below…