Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 5:00 am

Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hanging With Friends!

Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hanging With Friends!

Miranda Kerr is looking happy and healthy!

The 34-year-old model was spotted out to lunch with friends on Sunday (January 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

Miranda looked great in a black and white striped dress and a long black coat, which she draped over her shoulders.

“Multitasking Mumma 😂🤰🏻🙌🏻,” she wrote on her Instagram over the weekend, captioning a photo of herself working out with a beauty mask on her face.

News first broke of Miranda‘s pregnancy with her first child with Evan Spiegel back in November of 2017.

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr baby bump 2018 01
miranda kerr baby bump 2018 02
miranda kerr baby bump 2018 03
miranda kerr baby bump 2018 04
miranda kerr baby bump 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Miranda Kerr, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr