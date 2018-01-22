Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hanging With Friends!

Miranda Kerr is looking happy and healthy!

The 34-year-old model was spotted out to lunch with friends on Sunday (January 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

Miranda looked great in a black and white striped dress and a long black coat, which she draped over her shoulders.

“Multitasking Mumma 😂🤰🏻🙌🏻,” she wrote on her Instagram over the weekend, captioning a photo of herself working out with a beauty mask on her face.

News first broke of Miranda‘s pregnancy with her first child with Evan Spiegel back in November of 2017.

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.