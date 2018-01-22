Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 11:40 am

Morgan Freeman Paused His SAG Awards Speech to Speak to This Actress

Morgan Freeman Paused His SAG Awards Speech to Speak to This Actress
  • Here’s the person Morgan Freeman stopped mid-speech to acknowledge – TMZ
  • Natalia Dyer has a hope for Stranger Things season 3 – Just Jared Jr
  • Is this the best couple from the SAG Awards red carpet? – Lainey Gossip
  • Scott Disick brought Kourtney Kardashian to tears – TooFab
  • Find out what star wore Converse to the SAG Awards – MTV
  • Nicole Kidman is calling out ageism in Hollywood – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Morgan Freeman, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr