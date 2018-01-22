Naomi Watts Shares Touching Tribute to Heath Ledger
Naomi Watts is remembering Heath Ledger on the 10 year anniversary of his death.
The 49-year-old actress dated Heath from 2002 to 2004, prior to his tragic passing in 2008 when he was just 28.
Naomi took to her Instagram to share a handsome photo of the late actor and write a touching tribute in his honor.
“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world,”
Naomi wrote.
She added, “He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”
Our thoughts are with Heath‘s friends and family on this difficult day.