Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 5:27 pm

Naomi Watts Shares Touching Tribute to Heath Ledger

Naomi Watts Shares Touching Tribute to Heath Ledger

Naomi Watts is remembering Heath Ledger on the 10 year anniversary of his death.

The 49-year-old actress dated Heath from 2002 to 2004, prior to his tragic passing in 2008 when he was just 28.

Naomi took to her Instagram to share a handsome photo of the late actor and write a touching tribute in his honor.

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world,”
Naomi wrote.

She added, “He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”

Our thoughts are with Heath‘s friends and family on this difficult day.

Photos: Getty
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    the olsens gave him drugs?