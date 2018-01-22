Neil Diamond Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis, Announces Retirement From Touring

Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 77-year-old musician announced on Monday (January 22) that he would stop touring following a career of 50 years on the road.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows,” Neil said in a statement.

The statement explained that the neurological disease has made travel and performing on a large scale difficult but he plans to continue writing and recording.

He added, “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Neil is set to be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the Grammys on January 28th.