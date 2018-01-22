Princess Eugenie Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jack Brooksbank!

Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend of about seven years, Jack Brooksbank, are engaged!

The 27-year-old daughter of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew will wed this summer, a few months after her cousin Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in May.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” a statement from the palace read. “The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The statement also added, “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.”