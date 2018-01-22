Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Princess Eugenie Shows Off Engagement Ring in Photo Shoot with New Fiance Jack Brooksbank!

Princess Eugenie and her new fiance, Jack Brooksbank, pose for official portraits after announcing their engagement on Monday (January 22) at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

The 27-year-old princess showed off her new ring, which has a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The pair are set to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in August of this year.

Congrats to the happy couple – see all the photos from their engagement photo shoot below.

FYI: The Princess is wearing an Erdem dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
    That’s a beautiful engagement ring.

    That’s a beautiful engagement ring.