Rihanna Stays Warm in a Winter Jacket While Arriving in NYC Ahead of Grammys 2018!

Even when Rihanna‘s trying to get warm, she stays cool.

The 29-year-old “Pour It Up” pop superstar was spotted touching down at JFK Airport on Sunday (January 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rih rocked a red and white embroidered winter style jacket and comfy boots while making her way through the airport after her travel.

She’s in town just ahead of her newly announced performance at the 2018 Grammys, where she’ll be bringing “Wild Thoughts” to life with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. We can’t wait to see!