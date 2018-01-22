Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 1:52 am

Sam Heughan Just Hit a Major Million Dollar Milestone!

Sam Heughan Just Hit a Major Million Dollar Milestone!

Sam Heughan is celebrating a massive milestone with his My Peak Challenge program!

The 37-year-old Outlander star revealed the happy news about his organization’s contribution to Bloodwise, a blood cancer charity, on Saturday (January 20).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“1 Million!!!!! ….reasons to celebrate!!!! Here’s to you, our beautiful community of #Peakers. @mypeakchallenge #MPC2017 raised $595,406. This brings our total amount raised to $1,002,419!!!!! So proud of everyone and all your achievements. THANK YOU!x,” he wrote on his Instagram.

My Peak Challenge is a fully integrated training, nutrition and support program dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier lives while raising funds to change lives, founded by Sam. Fifty percent of all membership fees is directly donated to charity partners.

Watch Sam make the announcement below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @samheughan
Posted to: Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr