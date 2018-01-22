Sam Heughan Just Hit a Major Million Dollar Milestone!

Sam Heughan is celebrating a massive milestone with his My Peak Challenge program!

The 37-year-old Outlander star revealed the happy news about his organization’s contribution to Bloodwise, a blood cancer charity, on Saturday (January 20).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“1 Million!!!!! ….reasons to celebrate!!!! Here’s to you, our beautiful community of #Peakers. @mypeakchallenge #MPC2017 raised $595,406. This brings our total amount raised to $1,002,419!!!!! So proud of everyone and all your achievements. THANK YOU!x,” he wrote on his Instagram.

My Peak Challenge is a fully integrated training, nutrition and support program dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier lives while raising funds to change lives, founded by Sam. Fifty percent of all membership fees is directly donated to charity partners.

Watch Sam make the announcement below!