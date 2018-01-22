Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 5:57 pm

Sara Bareilles Returns to Broadway, Breaks Box Office Records

Sara Bareilles Returns to Broadway, Breaks Box Office Records

Sara Bareilles is back on Broadway in the musical Waitress and she helped the show break box office records in her first week back!

The Grammy and Tony-nominated singer, who wrote the music for Waitress, is now starring alongside her longtime friend Jason Mraz in the musical.

Waitress grossed $1,608,291.60 in the week ending January 21, 2018. This marks not only the highest grossing week thus far for the hit musical, but also the highest grossing week ever for the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, according to BroadwayWorld.com.

The previous record was set by Waitress for the week ending January 1, 2017, when the show grossed $1,452,079.60. This was also for a nine-show week whereas the current record was set with just eight shows.

The performance on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 8pm also marked the single highest grossing performance ever with $217,571.00.

Congrats to Sara on the massive success of her show. You can see her in the musical now through February 25.

Credit: Walter McBride; Photos: Getty
