Sean 'Diddy' Combs Opens Up About the Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy - Watch!

Sean “Diddy” Combs is opening up about the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show “wardrobe malfunction” controversy – and whether he thinks Janet Jackson will make a cameo during Justin Timberlake‘s upcoming halftime show!

The 48-year-old superstar was asked by Andy Cohen about the performance, which he was also involved in, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night (January 21).

“First of all, I wanna say that I’m still upset about that Super Bowl because I put like six months of my life into the preparations and then…nobody even knew I performed,” he vented. “Y’all don’t even know I performed at the Super Bowl!”

