Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 12:11 am

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Opens Up About the Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy - Watch!

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Opens Up About the Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy - Watch!

Sean “Diddy” Combs is opening up about the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show “wardrobe malfunction” controversy – and whether he thinks Janet Jackson will make a cameo during Justin Timberlake‘s upcoming halftime show!

The 48-year-old superstar was asked by Andy Cohen about the performance, which he was also involved in, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night (January 21).

“First of all, I wanna say that I’m still upset about that Super Bowl because I put like six months of my life into the preparations and then…nobody even knew I performed,” he vented. “Y’all don’t even know I performed at the Super Bowl!”

Watch below!
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
