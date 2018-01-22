Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 2:42 am

Sean Hayes & Megan Mullally Bring 'Will & Grace' to SAG Awards 2018!

Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally represented Will & Grace at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The co-stars attended the annual award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

While Sean hit the red carpet with his husband Scott Icenogle, Megan was spotted as she presented an award alongside Gina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, their co-star Debra Messing was at Sundance with John Cho for the premiere of their new movie Search.

That same day they also stopped by the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T.

10+ pictures inside from the SAG Awards and Sundance
