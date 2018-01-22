Sean Hayes & Megan Mullally Bring 'Will & Grace' to SAG Awards 2018!

Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally represented Will & Grace at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The co-stars attended the annual award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

While Sean hit the red carpet with his husband Scott Icenogle, Megan was spotted as she presented an award alongside Gina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, their co-star Debra Messing was at Sundance with John Cho for the premiere of their new movie Search.

That same day they also stopped by the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T.

