Taylor Kitsch & Melissa Benoist Join 'Waco' Cast for a Press Day

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch share a laugh while participating in an interview at the Build Series on Monday afternoon (January 22) in New York City.

The actors joined Michael Shannon and more co-stars from their new Paramount Network series Waco to chat about the show.

Melissa and Taylor also stopped by SiriusXM that day to continue their press duties. She was looking super chic in her leather outfit!

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Zeynep Arcay leather blazer and trousers.