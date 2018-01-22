Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 5:35 pm

Taylor Kitsch & Melissa Benoist Join 'Waco' Cast for a Press Day

Taylor Kitsch & Melissa Benoist Join 'Waco' Cast for a Press Day

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch share a laugh while participating in an interview at the Build Series on Monday afternoon (January 22) in New York City.

The actors joined Michael Shannon and more co-stars from their new Paramount Network series Waco to chat about the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Melissa and Taylor also stopped by SiriusXM that day to continue their press duties. She was looking super chic in her leather outfit!

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Zeynep Arcay leather blazer and trousers.
Photos: Jammi York/ BUILD Series, Getty
