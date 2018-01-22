Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Celebrate His 8th Super Bowl Trip!

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Celebrate His 8th Super Bowl Trip!

Tom Brady will be playing in a historic 8th Super Bowl as a starting quarterback, and he celebrated last night with his wife Gisele Bundchen!

The 40-year-old quarterback lead his team, the New England Patriots, to another Super Bowl after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game on Sunday (January 22).

After the game, Gisele and Tom posted photos to celebrate.

“What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates!,” Gisele captioned hers.

“AFC champs and celebrating with my #1,” Tom captioned his picture. See them below!

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (February 4) and will feature the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

