Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 10:00 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 4 Spoilers!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor!

The fourth week of Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor just wrapped up and more women were sent home.

TOP 12 REVEALED: These ladies remain on the show!

In the middle of the episode, one woman chose to leave the show after the sudden passing of a family member while two women were also sent home during the rose ceremony.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was eliminated this week…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr