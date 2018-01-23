Top Stories
Angela Sarafyan Joins Zac Efron in Upcoming Ted Bundy Film

Angela Sarafyan Joins Zac Efron in Upcoming Ted Bundy Film

Angela Sarafyan, best known for her work as Clementine on HBO’s hit series Westworld, has landed a role in the upcoming movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile!

The film will star Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy and the actor recently shared the first look at him in character.

Angela will “play Joanna, a close friend of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins). Joanna acts as a support system for Elizabeth and is the reason she starts to finally question Bundy’s intentions,” according to Deadline.

The movie is being directed by Joe Berlinger.
