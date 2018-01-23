Anne Hathaway's 'Barbie' Movie Delayed from Summer 2018 to May 2020

Fans will have to wait a lot longer than they thought to see Anne Hathaway in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

The film has been delayed from an August 8, 2018 release date to May 8, 2020.

Amy Schumer was originally set to star in the film and her sister Kim Caramele is credited along with Diablo Cody and others as the screenwriters. The movie will be directed by Alethea Jones, who made her feature film directorial debut with last year’s comedy Fun Mom Dinner.

Deadline reports that the script for Barbie is still being worked on “and that those behind the pic want to get this popular Mattel toy franchise right.”

Even though we have more than two years to wait, we are looking forward to seeing the film!