Tue, 23 January 2018 at 7:39 pm

Bella Hadid Looks So Fierce on Alexandre Vauthier's Runway!

Bella Hadid walks the runway in two looks during the Alexandre Vauthier show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model closed the show in the over-sized cape dress.

“Thank you for letting me close another one of your beautiful shows @alexandrevauthier You know how much I love you!!! Forever ❤️,” Bella wrote on her Instagram account.

Also pictured inside: Bella showing off her cool street style in a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers after the show.
Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
