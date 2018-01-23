Bella Thorne's Movie Sells for Big Bucks at Sundance 2018

Bella Thorne brightens up the snowy town with her red outfit at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Monday (January 22) in Park City, Utah.

The 20-year-old actress had a great reason to be so gleeful at the festival – her movie Assassination Nation currently holds the prize for biggest sale at Sundance this year!

The movie was sold to Neon and AGBO for $10 million, according to Variety. The film premiered on Sunday in the Midnight section of the festival.

Neon is the studio that released critically acclaimed movies like I, Tonya, Colossal, Ingrid Goes West, and Beach Rats in 2017.