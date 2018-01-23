Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 7:24 pm

Ben Affleck Grabs a Coffee at Starbucks in New York City

Ben Affleck Grabs a Coffee at Starbucks in New York City

Ben Affleck is on a coffee run!

The 45-year-old actor was spotted heading to Starbucks to pick up a drink on Tuesday (January 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

While out on his morning coffee run, Ben headed over to Duane Reade pharmacy to pick up a few things.

Ben and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted out and about on Monday afternoon, getting some shopping and stopping for lunch. They certainly look like they’re enjoying their time together!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck new york city coffee 01
ben affleck new york city coffee 02
ben affleck new york city coffee 03
ben affleck new york city coffee 04
ben affleck new york city coffee 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr
  • Mercyneal

    I WARNED you, Jared: NO MORE USING THE VERB “GRABBED” TO DESCRIBE A STAR EATING OR DRINKING.