Beyonce Makes a Cupcake Stop After SoulCycle!
Beyonce knows everyone deserves a treat after a work out!
The 36-year-old superstar was spotted heading out of a SoulCycle class on Monday (January 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce
Bey looked cute in printed leggings paired with an over sized black hoodie and high top Nike sneakers.
She accessorized with a super cool pair of sunglasses and a choker necklace.
After the class, Beyonce made a stop to grab some cupcakes to go and was seen carrying a tupperware container filled with the sweet treats.
Check out the pics below…