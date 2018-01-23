Beyonce Makes a Cupcake Stop After SoulCycle!

Beyonce knows everyone deserves a treat after a work out!

The 36-year-old superstar was spotted heading out of a SoulCycle class on Monday (January 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Bey looked cute in printed leggings paired with an over sized black hoodie and high top Nike sneakers.

She accessorized with a super cool pair of sunglasses and a choker necklace.

After the class, Beyonce made a stop to grab some cupcakes to go and was seen carrying a tupperware container filled with the sweet treats.

