Britney Spears Announces New North American & European Tour!

Britney Spears just announced a bunch of brand new tour dates!

The 36-year-old superstar took to her official website on Tuesday (January 23) to let fans know she’s bringing her Las Vegas residency show on the road.

“You all..I can’t tell you how much I miss performing the #PieceOfMe show! Which is why…I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer,” Britney wrote on her Instagram.

The new dates include Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Florida in addition to her previously announced European trek.

Jul 12 MGM National Harbor National Harbor, MD United States

Jul 13 MGM National Harbor National Harbor, MD United States

Jul 15 Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT United States

Jul 17 Sands Bethlehem Events Center Bethlehem, PA United States

Jul 19 Borgata Atlantic City, NJ United States

Jul 20 Borgata Atlantic City, NJ United States

Jul 23 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY United States

Jul 24 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY United States

Jul 27 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

Jul 28 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

Jul 29 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

Aug 4 Brighton Pride Brighton, United Kingdom

Aug 6 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

Aug 8 Smukfest Skanderborg Denmark

Aug 10 Telenor Arena Oslo Norway

Aug 11 Goransson Arena Sandviken, Sweden

Aug 13 Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach, Germany

Aug 15 Sportspaleis Antwerp, Belgium

Aug 17 Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, United Kingdom

Aug 18 Manchester Arena Manchester United Kingdom

Aug 20 3 Arena Dublin Ireland

Aug 22 SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Aug 24 O2 Arena London United Kingdom