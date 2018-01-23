Busy Philipps Traveled to Be with Michelle Williams on 10 Year Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Busy Philipps flew to be by her best friend’s side during a difficult time.

The 38-year-old actress visited Michelle Williams on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death on Monday (January 22). On her Instagram Story, Busy revealed that she was heading out of town, and posted a few photos of her flying out of town.

Later, Busy posted a photo of her with Michelle. Michelle and Heath were once engaged, and had a daughter together named Matilda, who is now 12.

Heath tragically died back in 2008 in his New York City apartment.

Our thoughts are with Heath‘s loved ones during this time.