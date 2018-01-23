Top Stories
Busy Philipps Traveled to Be with Michelle Williams on 10 Year Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Busy Philipps flew to be by her best friend’s side during a difficult time.

The 38-year-old actress visited Michelle Williams on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death on Monday (January 22). On her Instagram Story, Busy revealed that she was heading out of town, and posted a few photos of her flying out of town.

Later, Busy posted a photo of her with Michelle. Michelle and Heath were once engaged, and had a daughter together named Matilda, who is now 12.

Heath tragically died back in 2008 in his New York City apartment.

Our thoughts are with Heath‘s loved ones during this time.

  • plez

    Could these people stop using Ledger’s death. Come on Williams wasn’t even dating Ledger when he died. I understand remembering Ledger for his daughter’s sake. But this public need to show how much they missed Ledger is just too much look at me for caring bs.

  • moody

    oh please. it’s been 10 years and they weren’t even together anymore. michelle let’s other people do the milking for her, just like she did with the stupid salary difference for All The Money In The World.

  • moody

    I hate how Michelle let’s other people to the milking for her. Just like she did with her salary for the movie.

  • soyeahsowhat

    i thought she just got engaged? i know it’s her daughter’s dad, but it seems in poor taste to be hanging on to the memory and milking it. move on