'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 10:47 pm

Chrissy Teigen Supports John Legend at 'Monster' Cast Party at Sundance 2018

Chrissy Teigen Supports John Legend at 'Monster' Cast Party at Sundance 2018

Chrissy Teigen cuddles up to hubby John Legend at the cast party for his new movie Monster on Monday night (January 22) hosted by Chase Sapphire during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The 32-year-old model dressed her baby bump in a cream-colored sweater and knee-high leather boots while the 39-year-old executive producer of the film looked stylish in a navy bomber jacket and tan pants for the party.

During the party, John took to the stage to perform a couple of hit songs.

Also stepping out for the party was A$AP Rocky.
Photos: Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    She will do anything for publicity