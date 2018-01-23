Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 10:28 am

Christina Aguilera Promises New Music Is Coming!

Christina Aguilera Promises New Music Is Coming!

Christina Aguilera is promising her fans that new music is on the way!

The 38-year-old entertainer posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where there was a note written by a fan that read, “Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f— is the new album??”

Xtina posted the photo and added the caption, “It’s coming bitches…” with several emojis! You can check out the photo in the gallery.

Christina has not released an album since 2012 when she released Lotus.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera new music 01

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr