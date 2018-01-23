Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 10:46 pm

'Cloverfield' Sequel 'God Particle' Possibly Heading to Netflix!

'Cloverfield' Sequel 'God Particle' Possibly Heading to Netflix!

The movie God Particle, a film that is considered to be another sequel to Cloverfield, is reportedly being bought by Netflix!

The film was originally going to be distributed by Paramount and had a release date set for April 20, but Netflix might end up debuting the film even earlier than that, according to Deadline.

Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang, and David Oyelowo lead the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie, directed by Julius Onah and produced by JJ Abrams‘ Bad Robot.

Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane were both big hits on small budgets.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cloverfield, God Particle, Movies, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr