'Cloverfield' Sequel 'God Particle' Possibly Heading to Netflix!

The movie God Particle, a film that is considered to be another sequel to Cloverfield, is reportedly being bought by Netflix!

The film was originally going to be distributed by Paramount and had a release date set for April 20, but Netflix might end up debuting the film even earlier than that, according to Deadline.

Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang, and David Oyelowo lead the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie, directed by Julius Onah and produced by JJ Abrams‘ Bad Robot.

Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane were both big hits on small budgets.