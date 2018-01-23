Top Stories
David Harbour & Girlfriend Alison Sudol Couple Up for Dinner at Craig's

David Harbour & Girlfriend Alison Sudol Couple Up for Dinner at Craig's

David Harbour and his new girlfriend Alison Sudol make their exit out of Craig’s restaurant following dinner on Monday night (January 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

It’s not clear how long David, 42, and Alison, 33, have been dating, but she has been supporting him throughout awards season all month long!

The couple made appearances together at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards.

David is best known for his work on Stranger Things while Alison is a singer-songwriter who also appears in the Fantastic Beasts movies.
