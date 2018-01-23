Ethan Hawke Celebrates New Movie 'Blaze' at Sundance 2018!

Ethan Hawke poses with cast mate Alia Shawkat at the cast party for their new movie Blaze on Sunday night (January 21) held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at the Cafe Artois in Park City, Utah.

The 47-year-old actor stars in and directs the film that is based on the life of country musician Blaze Foley.

Ethan was also supported at the party by friends Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, and Paul Dano.



Blaze will be released tot he public later this year.

