Grammys Producer Says Kesha's 'Praying' Performance Will 'Reflect What Has Happened to Her'

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich is providing some hints of what to expect at the forthcoming ceremony at Madison Square Garden on January 28.

“One of the things about our show is that we allow artists to express their artistic freedom. We certainly don’t stifle that; on occasion, we encourage it,” he explained in an interview with Yahoo.

He pointed to Kesha‘s performance as an example of one that will address the current climate in the age of the #MeToo movement.

“I can tell you, obviously, that Kesha’s performance is definitely going to reflect what has happened to her in the past couple of years. ‘Praying,’ that is what that song is all about, and that’s what she’s going to perform on the show. We are going to do something a little bit different with it. I think people will come away with the sense that we are supporting or allowing the artist to make a statement.”

He also said that Maren Morris, Eric Church, and the Brothers Osborne will pay tribute to victims of violence at concerts

“That, I think, is going to be beautiful, a very emotional moment,” he said.

Pictured below: Kesha departs from LAX on Monday (January 22) in Los Angeles.