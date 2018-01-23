Gwen Stefani Bundles Up in a Wool Coat in Beverly Hills!

Gwen Stefani looks comfy in her wool coat!

The 48-year-old This Is What The Truth Feels Like superstar was spotted looking stylish as usual while visiting the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Gwen looked fashionable in her wool coat, a black knit turtleneck, blue jeans and thigh high black high-heeled stiletto boots.

Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton enjoyed a day in the woods with Gwen‘s kids while having the best Christmas vacation before the New Year.