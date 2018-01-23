Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 6:31 pm

Gwen Stefani Bundles Up in a Wool Coat in Beverly Hills!

Gwen Stefani looks comfy in her wool coat!

The 48-year-old This Is What The Truth Feels Like superstar was spotted looking stylish as usual while visiting the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gwen looked fashionable in her wool coat, a black knit turtleneck, blue jeans and thigh high black high-heeled stiletto boots.

Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton enjoyed a day in the woods with Gwen‘s kids while having the best Christmas vacation before the New Year.
