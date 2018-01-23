Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2018 at 5:30 am

Hayden Christensen Goes for Solo Errand Run in Studio City

Hayden Christensen Goes for Solo Errand Run in Studio City

Hayden Christensen made a rare appearance while stepping out in Studio City!

The 36-year-old Star Wars actor was spotted taking care of his to-do list on Sunday (January 21) in California.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Christensen

He rocked a black jacket and a brown-rimmed pair of shades, holding a box and his phone in his hand as he went about his day.

Back in September, Hayden and his longtime love Rachel Bilson called it quits after nearly a decade together.

You can catch Hayden in Little Italy and The Last Man, set to hit theaters later this year.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hayden Christensen

