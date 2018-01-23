Helen Mirren Sports Colorful Dress for BBC Radio 1 Appearance

Helen Mirren waved to the cameras while wrapping up her visit to BBC Radio 1!

The 72-year-old The Queen actress was all smiles as she stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way to her ride on Monday (January 22) in London, England.

She also stopped by the ITV Studios that same day.

Helen looked gorgeous in a long colorful dress underneath a long black coat and matching bright red boots, completing her look with pink lipstick, drop earrings, and a black purse.

Don’t miss Helen in the horror flick Winchester when it hits theaters on February 2! (Watch the trailer here.)

READ MORE: Will Helen Mirren Appear on ‘The Crown’ as Queen Elizabeth?

10+ pictures inside of Helen Mirren at her appearance…