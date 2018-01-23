Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 11:33 am

How Will Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey Be Protected This Year After Being Stolen Last Year?

  • There will be extra measures taken to ensure Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl jersey is not stolen again – TMZ
  • Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong! – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how Mary J Blige is making history – Lainey Gossip
  • Two The View co-hosts got into a heated debate – TooFab
  • How great does the Incredibles 2 look!? – MTV
  • These are the best Super Bowl snacks! – Popsugar
Photos: Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr