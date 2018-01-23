Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 9:00 am

James Franco Denied Oscar Nomination After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco Denied Oscar Nomination After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct just a few weeks ago, was not nominated for an Oscar for his work in The Disaster Artist.

Before the allegations came to light, there were some who had predicted Franco would receive a nomination for his work playing Tommy Wiseau in the movie.

Earlier this month, Franco won the Golden Globe for his work in the film. He also attended the 2018 SAG Awards, and while he was nominated, did not win.

No word if James will be in attendance at the Oscars this year. To see who was nominated, you can check out the full list here.
  • Puerto Herrera

    F*CKING UNBELIEVEABLE!!!!!!!!!

  • Blair Waldorf

    The thing is, the LA Times piece only came out 2 days before nomination voting closed, so it probably didn’t have much of an impact on Franco. The Academy shut him out because they didn’t think he/his performance was good enough and gave the spot to DDL

  • matthewriddick1

    With everything that’s going on with him, I’m not surprised

  • Kat

    Well if they chose to have him out the poll its understandable, he is a creep alright. He had students do an orgy scene naked, I would love to know what was the conversation when he brought the idea to whomever supervised him.

  • mafragias

    When allegations count as truth? I mean shouldn’t be investigated first, before they mark him as “sexual predator” … Americans are stupid, they believe everything, they hear, that’s why they have a stupid president.

  • cutitout

    exactly, seriously doubt that his fate was not sealed before the wack allegations came out. The reality is, after hearing the stories out, most people did not really believe them anyways and his career will be fine, Luckily for him, he is one of the few actors who is not afraid to make his projects happen on his own.

  • cutitout

    That is actually not true, first of all, acting students are not children, they are often ALL AGES, most of them post graduate. The scenes were in an actual film that they were officially cast in as full blown actors and they auditioned and signed up for the roles knowing exactly what they would have to do.

    Acting class is not like Biology 101 and many of them don’t take place at actual colleges or schools, they are more like yoga classes . I think the term acting STUDENTS is what is throwing people off because most people associate school and being a student with being a young person or a child but that is not the case for acting students, the main accuser was like 26…..