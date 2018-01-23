James Franco Denied Oscar Nomination After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct just a few weeks ago, was not nominated for an Oscar for his work in The Disaster Artist.

Before the allegations came to light, there were some who had predicted Franco would receive a nomination for his work playing Tommy Wiseau in the movie.

Earlier this month, Franco won the Golden Globe for his work in the film. He also attended the 2018 SAG Awards, and while he was nominated, did not win.

No word if James will be in attendance at the Oscars this year. To see who was nominated, you can check out the full list here.