Tue, 23 January 2018 at 8:51 pm

James Franco Lunches with Jeff Garlin After Missing Out on Oscar Nomination

James Franco is joined by his friend Jeff Garlin while grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third on Tuesday afternoon (January 23) in Studio City, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor missed out on an Oscar nomination for his work in The Disaster Artist earlier that morning amid accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by several women.

James and Jeff, who stars on both Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, hugged it out after their lunch.

James is trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible,” a source told E! News.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: James Franco, jeff garlin

  • Moe Grayson

    Did anyone see James Franco’s movie? I highly doubt it is Oscar worthy. He seems like a d-bag anyway!

  • cafeast

    Gorgeous arms, hands and shoulders. He has a beautiful body. Sexy guy when he washes.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Franco is an accused rapist