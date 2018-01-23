Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 6:45 pm

Jason Momoa Tosses His Bag to Hotel Bellhop Upon Arrival

Jason Momoa Tosses His Bag to Hotel Bellhop Upon Arrival

Jason Momoa gets out of a cab and tosses his bag onto the carpet outside his hotel on Tuesday evening (January 23) in New York City.

The 38-year-old Aquaman actor let the hotel’s bellhop carry the bag inside for him.

Jason is currently promoting the second season of his Netflix series Frontier and he made an appearance on The Tonight Show the night before and played a game of “water war.”

Jason and his wife Lisa Bonet were also spotted out and about on Monday wearing their unique outfits.

  • Try1

    Was this supposed to be a cool gesture? Because it’s not.

  • Reddkliff11

  • Kelley

    rude as hell

  • cafeast

    Asswipe.
    I guess he thinks he is a someone now. When in reality, just a male bimbo/diversity hire, nothing more.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    How fucking arrogant and rude.

  • ali

    what a fucking ass hat. who tf does he think he is

  • ShellBell

    If the rumours are to be believed, this is the real Jason now. He’s let it all go to his head and the cool guy act is just that…an act.

  • Jade

    Wow, that was uncalled for.