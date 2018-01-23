Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!
Jennifer Lopez rocked a super sexy look during her latest outing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!
The 48-year-old singer and the 42-year-old former baseball player visited Hotel Bel-Air on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer put her curves on display in an olive green knitted crop sweater that gave a glimpse of her black bra, along with high-waisted black leggings and furry black boots.
Jennifer accessorized with large hoop earrings, a dark pair of shades, and an oversized black purse, styling her hair into a ponytail.
Alex rocked a denim-on-demin look with a white t-shirt and brown shoes.
Jen snapped some pics of her beau before they hopped in their dark red Rolls-Royce convertible and went about their day.
Check out one of the pics Jennifer took below!
40+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out and about in Beverly Hills…