Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Jennifer Lopez rocked a super sexy look during her latest outing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

The 48-year-old singer and the 42-year-old former baseball player visited Hotel Bel-Air on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer put her curves on display in an olive green knitted crop sweater that gave a glimpse of her black bra, along with high-waisted black leggings and furry black boots.

Jennifer accessorized with large hoop earrings, a dark pair of shades, and an oversized black purse, styling her hair into a ponytail.

Alex rocked a denim-on-demin look with a white t-shirt and brown shoes.

Jen snapped some pics of her beau before they hopped in their dark red Rolls-Royce convertible and went about their day.

Afternoon in LA ☀️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:52pm PST

