Tue, 23 January 2018 at 9:31 am

Joel Kinnaman Brings Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' To South Korea!

Joel Kinnaman Brings Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' To South Korea!

Joel Kinnaman gives photographers a smolder while posing for photographs at the launch press conference for Netflix’s Altered Carbon held on Monday (January 22) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 38-year-old actor was accompanied at the event by his co-stars Dichen Lachman and Martha Higareda, as well as screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joel Kinnaman

Altered Carbon follows Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Kinnaman), who is brought back to life centuries later to investigate the attempted murder of Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), the wealthiest man on Earth. As the investigation progresses, Kovacs comes to learn that his past isn’t nearly as buried as he thought.

In case you missed it, Joel showed off his incredible physique in the teaser!
Credit: Han Myung-Gu; Photos: WireImage, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Altered Carbon, Dichen Lachman, Joel Kinnaman, Martha Higareda

