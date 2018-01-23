Kaia Gerber Stuns on the Runway at Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Show!

Kaia Gerber is a superstar on the runway!

The 16-year-old model walked the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Earlier in the day, Kaia was spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris wearing leather pants and a Chanel beanie.

Meanwhile, back in America, her brother Presley Gerber was spotted leaving Poppy nightclub with a new lady friend during a night out in West Hollywood, Calif.