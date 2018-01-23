Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Kaia Gerber Stuns on the Runway at Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Show!

Kaia Gerber is a superstar on the runway!

The 16-year-old model walked the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

Earlier in the day, Kaia was spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris wearing leather pants and a Chanel beanie.

Meanwhile, back in America, her brother Presley Gerber was spotted leaving Poppy nightclub with a new lady friend during a night out in West Hollywood, Calif.
