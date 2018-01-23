Kate Middleton Gives Speech About Kids' Mental Health During Junior School Visit!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is continuing to speak out about the importance of mental health!

The 36-year-old pregnant royal met with children, teachers and other stakeholders as she launched a mental health programme for schools, the latest initiative from the Heads Together campaign, during her visit to Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday (January 23) in London, England.

“We know that mental health is an issue for us all – children and parents, young and old, men and women – of all backgrounds and of all circumstances,” Kate expressed during her speech at the school (via People). “What we have seen first-hand is that the simple act of having a conversation about mental health – that initial breaking of the silence – can make a real difference. But, as you here today know: starting a conversation is just that – it’s a start.”

“I see time and time again that there is so much to be gained from talking of mental health and taking the mental health of our children as seriously as we do their physical health. When we intervene early in life, we help avoid problems that are much more challenging to address in adulthood,” Kate added.

“My own commitment is to the youngest, most vulnerable in their early years — babies, toddlers and schoolchildren,” Kate says as she launches Mentally Healthy Schools project for @heads_together. Via @people @PEOPLEroyals pic.twitter.com/F1NeWXMQp4 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 23, 2018

FYI: Kate is wearing a Seraphine dress, coat by Sportmax, Tanzanite Pendant necklace and earrings by G. Collins & Sons.