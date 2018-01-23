Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Return From Puerto Vallarta Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are back home!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star and the 24-year-old model were spotted making their way through LAX on Tuesday (January 23) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Younes were spotted walking with their luggage after taking a vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“It’s the simple things,” Kourtney captioned a photo of herself lounging with the gorgeous backdrop of the beach behind her. It looks like the two had an amazing time traveling together!