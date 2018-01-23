Leaving Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Removed!
It’s time to start binge-watching some of your favorite shows, because Netflix just announced the list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming service beginning on February 1.
All the seasons of Burn Notice and Family Guy will be taken down, as well as a handful of funny comedy specials, and fan favorite films.
If you missed it, be sure to check out all the movies and TV shows being added to Netflix streaming beginning on February 1.
Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February…
Full List of Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in February
Leaving Feb. 1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving Feb. 2
A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving Feb. 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving Feb. 5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving Feb. 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving Feb. 11
A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving Feb. 12
Honeymoon
Leaving Feb. 14
Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving Feb. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Leaving Feb. 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving Feb. 17
Freakonomics
Leaving Feb. 19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving Feb. 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving Feb. 24
Jane Got a Gun
Leaving Feb. 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami
SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1