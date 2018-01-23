Leaving Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Removed!

It’s time to start binge-watching some of your favorite shows, because Netflix just announced the list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming service beginning on February 1.

All the seasons of Burn Notice and Family Guy will be taken down, as well as a handful of funny comedy specials, and fan favorite films.

If you missed it, be sure to check out all the movies and TV shows being added to Netflix streaming beginning on February 1.

Sound off in the comments about which title you’re saddest to see go.

Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February…

Full List of Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in February

Leaving Feb. 1

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 5

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Leaving Feb. 16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami

SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1