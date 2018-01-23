Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Leaving Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Being Removed!

It’s time to start binge-watching some of your favorite shows, because Netflix just announced the list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming service beginning on February 1.

All the seasons of Burn Notice and Family Guy will be taken down, as well as a handful of funny comedy specials, and fan favorite films.

If you missed it, be sure to check out all the movies and TV shows being added to Netflix streaming beginning on February 1.

Sound off in the comments about which title you’re saddest to see go.

Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February…

Full List of Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in February

Leaving Feb. 1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2
A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11
A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12
Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14
Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle

Leaving Feb. 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17
Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24
Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami
SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1
